Toddlers ‘tied to car seats by their necks’ at Texas daycare center

The owner of a Texas daycare center has been arrested after a hidden camera reportedly caught her tying small children to their car seats and leaving them in a dark closet for hours.

Rebecca Anderson, 60, is being accused of child endangerment for her treatment of babies and toddlers at her home daycare centre ‘Becky’s Home Child Care’ in Mesquite.

The arrest warrant affidavit alleges that Anderson kept the small children tied up for at least seven hours a day. According to police, Anderson said five kids were inside the house when they arrived on Friday, however four more were found in a dark closet with shoelace-like ropes tied around their necks.

The warrant also claims the owner yanked a six-month-old baby by the bib and drugged them with “unnecessary doses” of acetaminophen to keep them quiet. Anderson reportedly admitted to police that “she had likely given Tylenol to all of the children”.

The father of one of the children said he witnessed the abuse, and Anderson feeding his child something with a syringe, via a hidden camera he attached to his baby’s car seat after he became suspicious.

The children were taken to the Children’s Hospital in Dallas for evaluation. Anderson was booked on nine counts of child endangerment at Dallas County Jail, with bond set at $62,000.