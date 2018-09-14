HomeUS News

Fake hurricane Florence image depicts Sharknado scenario

Ever wonder what happens to the thousands of evacuees who flee the state to wait out an impending natural disaster, while fretting about what will be waiting for them when they return? Why they create fake news, of course.

Category 1 hurricane Florence made landfall on the US East Coast early Friday, and already more than 60 people have been rescued from a collapsing motel that was succumbing to the battering wind and pelting rain.

However that wasn’t dramatic enough for the few with plenty of time on their hands and enough electricity to power BreakYourOwnNews.com. A fake graphic depicting a satellite image of Hurricane Florence with a bottom newsreal reading; “Florence now contains sharks” has gone viral on Twitter.

For those who aren’t bad-movie fiends, the joke is a reference to the Sharknado film series. A slew of so-terrible-they’re-great films featuring various sharks making landfall in the eye of a tornado.

The shark-bate fake news was also spread during Hurricane Harvey as it batter Houston, Texas, in August 2017. An image of a shark swimming down a highway went viral before it was discovered to be a doctored image.

