Fake hurricane Florence image depicts Sharknado scenario
Category 1 hurricane Florence made landfall on the US East Coast early Friday, and already more than 60 people have been rescued from a collapsing motel that was succumbing to the battering wind and pelting rain.
Remember when Sharknado came out & we all laughed at how stupid it was?— Dave Fuller (@FullerForReal) September 11, 2018
About that 👇🏽👇🏽🦈🌪 #HurricanefFlorencepic.twitter.com/SDOqkrY1YA
Y’all laughed at Sharknado. Who’s laughing now? pic.twitter.com/5Y7GqQyuWU— Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) September 13, 2018
However that wasn’t dramatic enough for the few with plenty of time on their hands and enough electricity to power BreakYourOwnNews.com. A fake graphic depicting a satellite image of Hurricane Florence with a bottom newsreal reading; “Florence now contains sharks” has gone viral on Twitter.
#Sharknado is real people! 🌪 🦈 pic.twitter.com/qp8VTnpefH— Paul Worcester (@PaulWorcester) September 11, 2018
When the movie comes to life!#HurricaneFlorence#Sharknadopic.twitter.com/ToALxwNAhm— Jeremy AKA The Fam (@jbman89) September 12, 2018
For those who aren’t bad-movie fiends, the joke is a reference to the Sharknado film series. A slew of so-terrible-they’re-great films featuring various sharks making landfall in the eye of a tornado.
Believe it or not, this is a shark on the freeway in Houston, Texas. #HurricaneHarvypic.twitter.com/ANkEiEQ3Y6— Jason Michael (@Jeggit) August 28, 2017
The shark-bate fake news was also spread during Hurricane Harvey as it batter Houston, Texas, in August 2017. An image of a shark swimming down a highway went viral before it was discovered to be a doctored image.