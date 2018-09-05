Pickup truck ‘intentionally’ crashes into TV station building in Dallas, bomb squad on the scene

A man crashed a truck into the side of Fox 4 News building in Dallas, according to the channel’s Twitter. He left behind a suspicious bag, it added, saying that a bomb squad is at the scene and most employees have been evacuated.

Photos from the scene show the suspect’s Dodge Ram pickup truck smashed into the glass wall of the office, and the suspect himself collared and arrested by police. According to the channel, the man had jumped out of the truck and started “ranting” after plowing into the building.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

The station said that a few of its staff are “working to keep the news on air” from another, secure location. No injuries have been reported.

BREAKING: A truck intentionally slams into our sister TV station in Dallas this morning causing major damage. #Fox35#GDOhttps://t.co/F0YRyL23WG — Amy Kaufeldt (@Fox35Amy) September 5, 2018

The incident comes one week after police in Boston arrested a 68-year-old California man for threatening journalists working for the Boston Globe. Unhappy with the paper’s negative coverage of the Trump administration, the man had threatened to travel to the newspaper’s offices and kill journalists.