Slapstick stick-up: Would-be robber botches heist with spectacular fail (VIDEO)

An armed robber who got the jitters at the worst possible moment is being mocked for fumbling his gun over the counter mid-heist, with the store giving the unknown stick-up merchant some words of advice: find a new career, pal.

Footage has emerged of the haphazard attempted robbery which occured recently in Aurora, Colorado in a store selling e-cigarettes. It shows the slipshod thief entering the premises in disguise – and leaving empty-handed.

READ MORE: Stomach-churning VIDEO captures moment robbers mowed down victim in $75k smash & grab theft

The unidentified man, pictured wearing red gloves and a hat, attempts to pull a weapon on the store clerk behind the cashpoint. However, the gun slips straight out of his hand and bounces over the counter.

In an effort to recover from the mistake, the robber attempts to jump the counter but abandons his mission when the clerk turns the tables, picking up the weapon.

Worst. Robber. Ever. This man tries to rob an E-Cig store in Aurora, when he fumbles his gun and takes off running. #tvnews#caughtoncamera#kdvr#kwgnpic.twitter.com/ymLSMcoL7q — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) September 4, 2018

Management of the vape retailer have now come out in interviews with local media to mock the man for his poor effort.

“I don’t want to downplay the seriousness of an armed robbery, but the guy really does belong in the ‘world’s dumbest criminals,’” store owner Chris Burgess told the Denver Post.

READ MORE: Moment of deadly An-148 crash in Moscow region caught on CCTV (VIDEO)

“He needs to find a new career,” he added. Aurora police are now trying to identify the careless criminal, with investigators said to be focusing on fingerprints left on the dropped firearm – which turned out to be a BB gun.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!