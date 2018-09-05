Slapstick stick-up: Would-be robber botches heist with spectacular fail (VIDEO)

Names of ‘Russian suspects’ in Skripal poisoning published by UK don’t mean anything to us – Moscow
An armed robber who got the jitters at the worst possible moment is being mocked for fumbling his gun over the counter mid-heist, with the store giving the unknown stick-up merchant some words of advice: find a new career, pal.

Footage has emerged of the haphazard attempted robbery which occured recently in Aurora, Colorado in a store selling e-cigarettes. It shows the slipshod thief entering the premises in disguise – and leaving empty-handed.

The unidentified man, pictured wearing red gloves and a hat, attempts to pull a weapon on the store clerk behind the cashpoint. However, the gun slips straight out of his hand and bounces over the counter.

In an effort to recover from the mistake, the robber attempts to jump the counter but abandons his mission when the clerk turns the tables, picking up the weapon.

Management of the vape retailer have now come out in interviews with local media to mock the man for his poor effort.

“I don’t want to downplay the seriousness of an armed robbery, but the guy really does belong in the ‘world’s dumbest criminals,’” store owner Chris Burgess told the Denver Post.

“He needs to find a new career,” he added. Aurora police are now trying to identify the careless criminal, with investigators said to be focusing on fingerprints left on the dropped firearm – which turned out to be a BB gun.

