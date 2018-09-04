HomeUK News

Chilling footage shows London Tube train travelling with doors wide open (VIDEO)

Transport for London has apologized after footage emerged of one of its Jubilee line trains travelling with its doors wide open over the weekend.

Footage taken by passenger Rory Brown shows the train travelling on Saturday morning between Finchley Road and West Hampstead stations, in north London, with the automatic doors apart.

Brown, in his 20s, saw the funny side of things as he took to Twitter: “@TFL new way to keep tubes cool in the summer – leaving the doors open” but added: “pretty bloody sketchy! #whatishealthandsafety?”

