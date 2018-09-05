White supremacist conspiracy theory erupts over hand signal at Kavanaugh hearing

Tuesday’s hearing for a Supreme Court nominee spawned an unexpected and explosive conspiracy theory – was Zina Bash, the wife of a US attorney, flashing a white power signal for the cameras?

Bash was enveloped by the bizarre race storm after appearing at a Senate confirmation hearing for Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. US Attorney John Bash fiercely defended his wife, calling accusations that she made a white power signal through her fingers “vicious and idiotic.”

Who is she? What’s up with the white power sign? @MSNBCpic.twitter.com/VUU9QsFdXW — Keith R. Dumas (@rubin_kd) September 4, 2018

The bizarre theory arose from the way Bash appeared to rest her hand in an ‘OK’-like sign while sitting behind her former employer Kavanaugh on Tuesday. The symbol has been associated with white supremacy on social media. However, the Anti-Defamation League disputes this and states the alternative meaning came from a 4chan hoax.

Regardless, the bizarre theory surrounding Bash has gained traction online, with speculation rife that the attorney intended to flash a “white power” sign during the televised conference.

People are tweeting this image of Zina Bash giving the "White Power" signal behind Kavanaugh today.



I'm not 100% convinced this is what's happening, but there is no denying that before Trump I wouldn't even have questioned that this was nothing but coincidence. pic.twitter.com/fg1DyJkMZ2 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 5, 2018

Your wife Zina Bash straight up gave the White Power sign to camera today for Steven Miller & her buds watching #KavanaughConfirmation on tv. My bud @ManInTheHoody has the tape for you. Truth hurts. @realDonaldTrump is a racist too. Sorry I recently found out my ex was racist too https://t.co/33vfLtJ54l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 5, 2018

Zina Bash, who worked for Kavanaugh was seated behind him making the "white power" symbol with her hand for the camera to catch, so every neo-Nazi knows this is their man.https://t.co/39RFUH6eIo — Ellen Meister 🌊 (@EllenMeister) September 4, 2018

Kavanaugh’s former law clerk Zina Bash is flashing a white power sign behind him during his Senate confirmation hearing. They literally want to bring white supremacy to the Supreme Court. What a national outrage and a disgrace to the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/uQGOpNa6xg — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 4, 2018

Many people have now moved to defend Bash for the way she rested her hand, with her husband leading the charge by highlighting his wife’s Jewish and Mexican heritage.

“We weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand,” he said. “I know that there are good folks on both sides of the political divide. I hope that people will clearly condemn this idiotic and sickening accusation.”

The attacks today on my wife are repulsive. Everyone tweeting this vicious conspiracy theory should be ashamed of themselves. We weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing. 1/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

Just because lunacy has become accepted part of political discourse does not mean you have to join it. The idea that zina Bash used the three percenter handsign while sitting behind Kavanaugh is ridiculous. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 5, 2018

It's not just half Mexican half Jewish Zina Bash who is a secret white supremacist. The conspiracy's deep my friends, with a long history... 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tdilJzVcFs — Jevaughn Brown (@Jevaughn_Brown) September 4, 2018

Zina is Mexican on her mother’s side and Jewish on her father’s side. She was born in Mexico. Her grandparents were Holocaust survivors. We of course have nothing to do with hate groups, which aim to terrorize and demean other people — never have and never would. 2/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

Some of the Twitter comments have even referred to our baby daughter. I know that there are good folks on both sides of the political divide. I hope that people will clearly condemn this idiotic and sickening accusation. 3/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

