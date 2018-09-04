Fuel tanker smashes into bridge in Japan during massive typhoon (VIDEO)

A hulking tanker ship smashed right into a bridge linking Osaka Kansai airport with the Japanese mainland. The collision happened as Japan is being battered by the largest typhoon in 25 years.

In a dramatic video, the ship can be seen dashed against the bridge. The vessel, which weighs more than 2,500 tons, did extensive damage to the bridge, but none of its crew were injured.

Further inland, the airport itself was hit with a deluge of rainfall, and its runways totally submerged. All flights have been suspended.

Typhoon Jebi made landfall in Japan on Tuesday, and is the strongest storm to batter the country in 25 years. At least one person has been killed and several others injured as Jebi brought violent winds to the west of the country. Meteorological agencies have warned of the danger of landslides, flooding, high tides and tornadoes.

