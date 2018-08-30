New York renamed ‘Jewtropolis’ on Snapchat map, Jewish New Yorkers respond with jokes

Users of Snapchat’s Snap Map feature saw New York renamed ‘Jewtropolis’, in an apparent act of online vandalism. The apparent hack triggered cries of anti-Semitism, but also top-quality jokes from New York’s Jews.

The Snap Map feature, which allows Snapchat users to discover content from a certain location and see the movements of their friends, uses mapping software from a third-party company called Mapbox. Jumpbike, StreetEasy and Zillow also use Mapbox’s maps for their bike sharing and apartment rental apps.

Somebody managed to make the change by tampering with Mapbox’s software, and the digital vandalism was spotted by Twitter users on Thursday morning.

Whatever mapping service that Snapchat, CitiBike, StreetEasy, (perhaps others) use — it seems — is showing New York City as "Jewtropolis" this morning. pic.twitter.com/nsVe8goLyo — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) August 30, 2018

Snapchat said it was working with Mapbox to “get this fixed immediately.” Perplexed users also began tweeting the other apps’ customer support teams.

The Anti-Defamation League instantly responded, asking the affected apps if they had “taken down this anti-Semitic vandalism yet?”

.@Mapbox, it’s being reported that New York is labeled as “jewtropolis” on your maps, which are used by @Snap, @FoursquareAPI, @FinancialTimes, @evernote and others. Have you taken down this anti-Semitic vandalism yet? We’re ready to help. https://t.co/NBdhItt7IY — ADL (@ADL_National) August 30, 2018

Amid cries of anti-Semitism and racism, some of New York’s Jewish community saw the funnier side. “This is ridiculous,” quipped Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone. “Everyone knows Jewtropolis is in Brooklyn, not Manhattan. Never trust crowdsourcing!”

This is ridiculous. Everyone knows Jewtropolis is in Brooklyn, not Manhattan.



Never trust crowdsourcing! https://t.co/N70udsWnA1 — Mordechai Lightstone (@Mottel) August 30, 2018

If NYC is Jewtropolis there’s definitely a Goytham City somewhere in the South. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 30, 2018

People are just jealous because Jewtropolis is bright and vibrant and Goytham City is dark and seedy. Plus everyone knows Jewperman can beat Batmantisemite. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 30, 2018

Us Jews seeing this: wow this is bad and a bit scary but also seriously you had JEW YORK right there and went with mediocre word play Jewtropolis instead? https://t.co/WcCkCG30Qx — Laura Silverman (@LJSilverman1) August 30, 2018

wait, this place isn't actually called Jewtropolis? — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) August 30, 2018

Several hours later, Mapbox fixed the problem, which they said was a "disgusting" act of "human vandalism."

Like this story? Share it with a friend!