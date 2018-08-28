Skate hero Tony Hawk hails ‘fierce’ female who bested gnarly 360 loop (VIDEOS)
Lizzie Armanto made history on Sunday when she dropped into the gnarly 16-foot tall circular ramp and managed to stick the board right through to the end. Armanto’s successful run around the loop came 20 years since legendary pro-skater Tony Hawk completed the same feat.
Only around a dozen skaters have ever completed the trick and Armanto’s actions make her the first woman to do so. Organized by NextVR, a live-streaming company, Sunday’s challenge saw a number of skaters pit their skills against the nerve-jangling ramp outside a warehouse owned by Hawk.
.@Lizziearmanto really showed everyone what she was all about yesterday during @tonyhawk's Loop Challenge LIVE! 💥 Lizzie is the FIRST woman to ever complete the loop and it was EPIC! #HawkLoopInVRpic.twitter.com/XNUyeEo2Hl— NextVR (@nextvr) August 27, 2018
Three skaters: Charlie Blair, Jeromy Green and Lizzie Armanto were able to pull off the death- (or at least injury) defying stunt, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Armanto completed the loop soon after a livestream video had ended. However, photographers were on hand to capture in the historic moment. Footage of the achievement shows Armanto dressed in red pants suffering a heavy fall. However, in another run at the loop she manages to complete the full 360 degree spin, much to the jubilation of onlookers.
Congratulations to @Lizziearmanto on becoming the first woman to complete the infamous loop yesterday. She pulled it just after our @nextvr event ended. It was an inspiring display of fierce determination and skill, and we at @birdhouse are incredibly proud. pic.twitter.com/8ekbUrxkOr— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 27, 2018
Hawk, a household name after his 900 spin at the X Games and a series of skating video games by Activision, congratulated Armanto for finishing the loop.
“It was an inspiring display of fierce determination and skill, and we at @birdhouse are incredibly proud,” he said.
