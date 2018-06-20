Actor Peter Fonda suggests Trump’s son should be put ‘in a cage with pedophiles’ in a Twitter rant

Hollywood actor and activist Peter Fonda has let loose on Twitter in protest at the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policies which have seen 2,000 children separated from parents at the US-Mexico border.

During the multiple-tweet rant, Fonda suggested that Trump’s 12-year-old son Barron should be ripped away from his mother Melania and put “in a cage with pedophiles” to see if she will “stand up against” her husband then.

WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT ASSHOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. FUCK — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

Fonda appears to be referencing allegations that migrant children are being held in what the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) has said are “highly inappropriate and even unsafe” circumstances with adults they do not know and “without the proper privacy” that they need.

But Fonda didn’t stop there. Next he directed his ire at the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen, calling her a “lying gash” that should be “put in a cage and poked at” by people walking past. “The gash should be pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity,” the actor wrote.

In his next tweet, Fonda took aim at White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, also calling her a “lying gash” and clarifying that the word “gash” is “much worse than c**t” and suggesting that her children should be taken away from her.

Kristjen Nielsen is a lying gash that should be put in a cage and poked at by passersby. The gash should be pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity. — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 19, 2018

SS (Sarah Sanders) is a lying gash, too. And “gash” is much worse than cunt. Maybe we should take her children away and deport her to Arkansas, and giving her children to Stephen Goebbels Miller for safe keeping. — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 19, 2018

In another tweet, Fonda attacked White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, adding “Goebbels” into the middle of his name, a reference to Nazi Germany’s infamous propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

Fonda urged his followers to find the addresses of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and “surround their homes” in protest. He then suggested that people should go to the schools of the ICE official’s children to “scare the s**t out of them.”

WE SHOULD HACK THIS SYSTEM, GET THE ADDRESSES OF THE ICE AGENTS CBP AGENTS AND SURROUND THEIR HOMES IN PROTEST. WE SHOULD FIND OUT WHAT SCHOOLS THEIR CHILDREN GO TO AND SURROUND THE SCHOOLS IN PROTEST. THESE AGENTS ARE DOING THIS CUZ THEY WANT TO DO IT. THEY LIKE DOING THIS. FUCK — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

Sounds great. We don’t have to take the agents kids, we only need to surround their schools and scare the shit out of them and worry the fuck out of the agents frm CBE ICE & REGULAR BORDER PATROL AGENTS. WE NEED TO SCARE THE FUCK OUT OF THEM! NEED TO MAKE THEIR CHILDREN WORRY NOW https://t.co/z3YqCtVI0I — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

While Fonda saw some support for his rant and engaged with his followers about how to start a huge countrywide protest against the Trump administration’s policies, others were not so happy about his approach.

TV presenter Piers Morgan tweeted that, while he too found the child-separation policy “abhorrent”, Fonda’s response to it was “disgusting too”.

I find the child separation policy abhorrent, but this kind of response is disgusting too.

Shame on you, Peter Fonda. https://t.co/yVyQEEY4a5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 20, 2018

A number of conservative commentators criticized Fonda for his “deranged” meltdown, calling him “unhinged” and “unstable”.

Hollywood Democrat Peter Fonda goes on deranged meltdown, calls for rape of 12 year old Barron Trump, attacks on children of ICE agents pic.twitter.com/z71EZ9rSb1 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 20, 2018

Peter Fonda needs to take a long look in the mirror if he wakes up thinking about kidnapping the child of the President and throwing him in a cage with pedophiles. These people are unhinged. Just when you think they’ve hit a new low they go ahead and top themselves. Very sick! pic.twitter.com/iTRBt0nh7c — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 20, 2018