HomeUS News

Actor Peter Fonda suggests Trump’s son should be put ‘in a cage with pedophiles’ in a Twitter rant

Get short URL
Actor Peter Fonda suggests Trump’s son should be put ‘in a cage with pedophiles’ in a Twitter rant
Peter Fonda © Mike Blake / Reuters
Hollywood actor and activist Peter Fonda has let loose on Twitter in protest at the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policies which have seen 2,000 children separated from parents at the US-Mexico border.

During the multiple-tweet rant, Fonda suggested that Trump’s 12-year-old son Barron should be ripped away from his mother Melania and put “in a cage with pedophiles” to see if she will “stand up against” her husband then.

Fonda appears to be referencing allegations that migrant children are being held in what the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) has said are “highly inappropriate and even unsafe” circumstances with adults they do not know and “without the proper privacy” that they need.

But Fonda didn’t stop there. Next he directed his ire at the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen, calling her a “lying gash” that should be “put in a cage and poked at” by people walking past. “The gash should be pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity,” the actor wrote.

In his next tweet, Fonda took aim at White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, also calling her a “lying gash” and clarifying that the word “gash” is “much worse than c**t” and suggesting that her children should be taken away from her.

In another tweet, Fonda attacked White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, adding “Goebbels” into the middle of his name, a reference to Nazi Germany’s infamous propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

Fonda urged his followers to find the addresses of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and “surround their homes” in protest. He then suggested that people should go to the schools of the ICE official’s children to “scare the s**t out of them.”

While Fonda saw some support for his rant and engaged with his followers about how to start a huge countrywide protest against the Trump administration’s policies, others were not so happy about his approach.

TV presenter Piers Morgan tweeted that, while he too found the child-separation policy “abhorrent”, Fonda’s response to it was “disgusting too”.

A number of conservative commentators criticized Fonda for his “deranged” meltdown, calling him “unhinged” and “unstable”.

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies