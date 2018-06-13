Attempt to break world’s biggest orgy record falls limp as enthusiasm withers

An attempt in Las Vegas to break the record for the world’s biggest orgy has fallen short of its record-breaking 500+ person target. Instead, the Sin City event attracted a relatively limp crowd of just 375.

Despite organizers having changed to a larger venue to accommodate the more than 1,000 registrants, more than half of the expected number pulled out before getting to the Green Door sex club on June 2, according to Las Vegas Weekly. Participants had been hoping to beat the record of 500, set by a group in Tokyo, Japan, in 2006.

“We didn’t beat the world record, but we were still able to host an amazing event, considering the circumstances our team had to overcome,” organizers Menage Life said in a statement, cited by the website.

Menage Life officials were not without their issues getting it up and running. After TV host Stephen Colbert poked fun at the record attempt on his late-night talk show, the Hilton group forced them to bag-up and move to the nearby Erotic Heritage Museum. Angry local officials then became involved and demanded it be moved again to the Green Door – all just hours before the bump and grind was meant to begin.

Undeterred, the lubed-up lotharios behind the project claim they will be back again next year for another attempt at breaking the record.

