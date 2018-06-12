‘Get a picture so we look thin’: Twitter roasts Trump over summit lunch gaffe (VIDEO)

The look on his face perhaps said it all: Kim Jong-un appeared bemused, aghast and utterly galled by Donald Trump’s call for photographers to make both men look “nice, handsome and thin” prior to their working lunch in Singapore.

Footage from the event shows US president and the North Korean leader preparing to take their seats on opposite sides of a dining room table at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa. A buoyant Trump then addresses the photographers, saying: “Getting a good picture everybody – so we all look nice, handsome and thin and perfect.”

The camera then pans to the rotund Kim who seemed startled and a little embarrassed as his translator repeats Trump’s comments back to him. Journalists in attendance reported that the North Korean leader appeared “stunned” by the remarks – although he reportedly smiled after sitting down.

Best thing you'll see from the #TrumpKim#SingaporeSummit



Watch #KimJongUn's reaction to #Trump's joke to photographers: "Getting a good picture everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin?" pic.twitter.com/uBcLuVViA2 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) June 12, 2018

Trump and Kim and teams sit down for a working lunch. Asks photographers: "Did you get a beautiful photo that makes me look nice and handsome and thin and perfect?" Kim just gazes at cameras, looking somewhat stunned. — Julian Borger (@julianborger) June 12, 2018

per pool, Kim not amused by Trump’s fat joke: “Very nice, getting a good picture everybody so we look nice and handsome and thin?” Pool notes Kim later smiled when he sat down. #trumpkim2018. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) June 12, 2018

Twitter leapt on the gaffe, ridiculing Trump for the diplomatic faux pas and pointing out that he is not exactly a svelte man himself.

.@realDonaldTrump asks photographers to make him and Kim Jong-un look "handsome and thin and perfect." 💅 #TrumpKimSummitpic.twitter.com/zysHg9J5vb — #ICYMI (@ICYMIvideo) June 12, 2018

Kim's face just now as Trump says to media, "Getting a good picture, everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin? Perfect."



Video: https://t.co/h9p8B2584Qpic.twitter.com/fJgKiMvhq3 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) June 12, 2018

Kim looked utterly baffled by Trump's "handsome and thin" remark. https://t.co/DIebGMJ7GH — Nile Bowie (@NileBowie) June 12, 2018

This is not the first time Trump has made references to Kim’s weight. In November, the president taunted the leader of the rogue state in a tweet by saying he would “never call him short and fat.”

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

