Trump & Kim sign ‘historic’ document following talks in Singapore

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have signed a “historic” document that would lead to “major change,” they announced at a joint news conference after their first face-to-face meeting in Singapore.

The contents of the document have not been disclosed so far, but Trump said that he will hold a press conference on the matter later in the day.

“We’ve developed a very special bond,” Trump said, sitting next to “chairman” Kim after what he called an “intensive time” together. He vowed to start the process “very, very quickly” without specifying what exactly is going to happen.

“Today we had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind, and we are about to sign a historic document. The world will a see a major change,” Kim said, before thanking his US counterpart for the meeting.

MORE TO FOLLOW