North Korea sanctions to 'remain in effect’ – Trump (WATCH LIVE)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed “unwavering commitment” to complete denuclearization, US President Trump said after their first face-to face talks. However, sanctions against Pyongyang to stay in place, he said.

During the first press conference after his historic meeting with the North Korean leader, Trump said US war games in the region would be “provocative” amid talks with Pyongyang and promised to suspend them. He also noted that the drills are quite expensive and the move will save a considerable amount of money for the US budget.

Earlier, the two leaders signed a “historic” document that would lead to “major change,” they announced at a joint news conference after their first face-to-face meeting in Singapore.

MORE TO FOLLOW