There and back again: RT looks at Facebook eyeing humans for ‘fake news’ check
The social networking company wants to hire “individuals with a passion for journalism” as “news credibly specialists”, according to the firm’s official job list. After several tech outlets reported on the new career offering, Facebook changed the job title to more vague and neutral-sounding “news publisher specialist”, with the old title still visible in the webpage’s URL address.
The task description was also altered to look more generic, removing references to journalism and investigative work.
READ MORE: ‘Trending’ no more: Facebook removing controversial news feature
Facebook has faced accusations of being unable to tackle the influx of ‘fake news’, which, among other things, supposedly influenced the US 2016 presidential election. That year, reacting to the backlash, the social network fired its news trending team in favor of algorithms.
RT looks now at another twist in the saga.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!