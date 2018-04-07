Four injured as 120+ firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze at Trump Tower in Manhattan (VIDEOS)

The New York fire department has dispatched dozens of units and over 120 firefighters to tackle a four-alarm blaze that erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

One person suffered serious injuries in the blaze while three firefighters received non-life-threatening injuries, the New York City fire department said. FDNY crews were called to the 50th floor of the building on Fifth Avenue shortly before 6pm Saturday.

Thirty-six units and 126 firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire, officials have told AM New York. People are currently being evacuated from the building.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian, and 3 non-life-threatening injuries to Firefighters, reported pic.twitter.com/c7qeOlDVcf — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

The extent and the severity of the fire was not immediately clear. “Smoke and debris,” one eyewitness wrote next to his video post of the fire, which shows smoke rising above Manhattan.

There is a fire right now in Trump Tower. Was small and then something happened where the size doubled in seconds! pic.twitter.com/NnFNHEfJBg — Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) April 7, 2018

“Fire dept throwing anti-flame powder. Seems controlled, though with semi-extensive damage to floor and at least three offices,” Michael Lukiman noted.

BREAKING - Fire on 50th floor of Trump Tower. Fire is worseningpic.twitter.com/vkxumvpA0E — Wednesdayy 🇺🇸 (@RealWednesdayy) April 7, 2018

“My Navy friend Kent Sasagawa and I had been in the tower minutes before, as some personnel rushed by us into the Fire Command room. We thought nothing of it,” Michael Lukiman said on Twitter. “Walking out and around the block, we saw people spectating. Looking up, the flames just started to appear.”

Smoke and debris. Fire dept throwing anti-flame powder. Seems controlled, though with semi-extensive damage to floor and at least three offices. #fire#trumptowerpic.twitter.com/JdvXPOKmpF — Michael J Lukiman (@michael_lukiman) April 7, 2018

Melania Trump and Barron Trump are both in Washington, DC, according to the first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, NBC New York reports. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump reassured the guests at his iconic Manhattan building, tweeting that the fire was “very confined” and is now “out.”

“Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!” Trump tweeted.

Saturday’s fire at Trump Tower follows an incident three months ago, when a minor fire broke out in a cooling tower on the roof of the building. In the January 8 incident, two people were treated for minor injuries.

