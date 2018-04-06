‘Despicable ass clown’: Hannity and Kimmel go to war over First Lady (VIDEO)

A vicious war of words has spilled out from TV land onto social media, with Fox News presenter Sean Hannity labelling late night host Jimmy Kimmel an ‘ass clown’ for a joke he made about the First Lady’s foreign accent.

The broadcast beef began after the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, a frequent critic of the Trumps, mocked the Slovenian-born Melania Trump’s accent as she read to children at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

Hannity lashed out at Kimmel, branding him a “despicable disgrace” over “bullying” the First Lady. The Fox News host is known for being a defender of the president, which often gets him into social media spats with liberal activists and celebrities.

You are a bully attacking the First Lady of the USA. Attack me any time you want. Attack @realDonaldTrump anytime you want. Suck up to Obama all you want. Having 18 year old girls grab your crotch is creepy and perverted. How would you feel if it was your daughter Harvey Jr? https://t.co/uuddgKAZJl — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

Hannity went on to compare Kimmel to disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein over a sketch on his breakout comedy hit The Man Show, which aired from 1999 to 2004.

And you kissed the ass of Obama and Hillary for years Mr Weinstein. Answer this question. Would you want a stranger asking your daughter to “grab their crotch, and put their mouths on it? Yes or no Harvey! https://t.co/fLk6hPpDbQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

The answer is yes. Every woman involved WILLINGLY participated - it’s called a comedy bit. It’s what you’ve been unwittingly doing for years. Now YOU answer THIS question. Would you want your daughter being “grabbed by the pussy”? Yes or no? https://t.co/T51yTnoyVc — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump’s ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle? https://t.co/DEhmfOh0Hn — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

READ MORE: Fox News under fire for reporter’s claims of White House ‘coup’ (VIDEO)

“Jimmy, you’re a despicable disgrace,” Hannity said. “Ass clown, Kimmel.”

Not keen on pulling any punches, Kimmel shot back by suggesting that the term ‘ass clown’ was some sort of sexual fantasy enjoyed by Hannity. He also asked about Hannity’s apparent support for former Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore, who faced a number of multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

“What even is an ass clown? I was thinking about it, is it an ass that’s a clown? Or a clown that actually lives in an ass? More importantly, why is Sean Hannity openly fantasizing about clowns in the ass?” Kimmel said.

READ MORE: ‘Bewildering Slavic hall of mirrors’: Fox News mocks Schiff over interview with RT

“Sean Hannity’s problem is that for 8 years while Obama was president he was unable to get an erection. He tried everything… looking at pictures of Paul Ryan with his shirt off and went to office Christmas parties with Bill O’Reilly, nothing worked. But now that Trump is president, Sean Hannity is unable to have anything but an erection… and it’s driving him mad,” Kimmel added.

Late-night comedy has become increasingly partisan since Trump’s upset victory over Hillary Clinton in November 2016. Kimmel has championed several causes dear to the previous administration, from the healthcare mandate to gun control. Nor has he been alone, as many TV and Hollywood celebrities have felt the need to publicly speak out against Trump, often in language that might get them fined during primetime.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!