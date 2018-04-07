Two US military killed in Kentucky helicopter crash – army

The US Army says a military helicopter crash killed two troops at the Fort Campbell training grounds in Kentucky late Friday.

An Army AH-64E Apache helicopter went down at about 9:50 pm on Friday, the 101st Airborne Division said. Two soldiers have been killed in the crash, which occurred during routine training and is currently under investigation.

“This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Families during this difficult time,” Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, said. The names of the crash victims are to be disclosed after relatives are informed of their loss.

It’s the second deadly crash involving a US military helicopter this week. On Tuesday, four marines were killed when a CH 53E Super Stallion helicopter hit the ground near the El Centro region of California.

