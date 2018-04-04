New York Port Authority terminal’s work disrupted after report of white powder

New York’s Port Authority bus terminal had been partially evacuated after police say they found a “white substance” in a walkway, WCBS 880 radio reports.

The white powder was found to be non-hazardous, and terminal management declared that while there was “no immediate danger,” parts of the terminal would remain temporarily closed.

Due to police activity, the 8th and 9th avenue entrances of the Port Authority Bus Terminal's South Wing are temporarily closed. North Wing open and operational. Updates to follow. — PortAuthBusTerminal (@PABusTerminal) April 4, 2018

Commuters are being asked to leave Port Authority. pic.twitter.com/GOxKq8TABe — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) April 4, 2018

A stone’s throw from Times Square, The Port Authority Bus Terminal on 8th Avenue is one of the busiest public transport hubs in the United States.

The Terminal was shut down last December after a man detonated a homemade bomb in an underground walkway, injuring five.