UK Foreign Office denies claiming nerve agent from Russia, despite tweet and Boris Johnson interview

The UK Foreign Office denies claiming the nerve agent used in the Salisbury poisoning of the Skripals came directly from Russia. Despite admitting it sent a tweet saying exactly that, and Boris Johnson making the same claim.

The UK Foreign Office has admitted it deleted the tweet which directly stated that the nerve agent, identified by the UK as A-234 – also known as Novichok- used in the Salisbury poisoning of the Skripals, came direct from Russia.

This week British government scientists admitted they couldn’t tell where the poison came from, undermining a number of claims to come out of the Foreign Office.

READ MORE: Porton Down scientists CANNOT confirm nerve agent used on Skripals was made in Russia

London has directly accused the Kremlin on at least three occaisions of being behind the chemical attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

This is a direct quote from the British ambassador to Russia, Laurie Bristow. The tweet has since been deleted by @foreignoffice. This does not look good for the UK government. pic.twitter.com/Bvp7Ir2uXA — Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) April 4, 2018

Bizarrely, the Foreign Office denies Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson claimed the novichock “categorically” came from Russia, despite a recorded interview clearly showing he did.

WATCH: Boris Johnson blatantly lies to Deutsche Welle and says Porton Down lab were “absolutely categorical” that Russia was behind the Salisbury nerve agent attack



On 03/04/18, Porton Down lab said they are unable to confirm the origin of the nerve agentpic.twitter.com/Uhxes9ptVn — Socialist Voice 🌹 (@SocialistVoice) April 3, 2018

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) itself stated: “Analysis by world-leading experts at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down made clear that this was a military-grade Novichok nerve agent produced in Russia.”

However, the tweet was deleted and an FCO statement said: “An HMA Moscow briefing on 22 March was tweeted in real time ... One of the tweets was truncated & did not accurately report our Ambassador’s words. We have removed this tweet.”

The Foreign Office has not yet deleted a tweet in which the UK's ambassador to Russia, Laurie Bristow, reiterates the accusation of Moscow being behind the poisoning.

British Ambassador to Russia Dr Laurie Bristow has briefed the international diplomatic community in Moscow on the UK Government response to the Salisbury attack https://t.co/TOknU0j8gbpic.twitter.com/jrB2r9MuEg — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) March 22, 2018

The UK Government has repeatedly blamed Russia and said the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will back them. However, Moscow denies all culpability. Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Britain would have to apologize to Russia for its “mad accusations”.

Britain has also convinced 28 other states to expel Russian diplomats with its claims. Johnson could also be in hot water after he denied making claims Russia was behind the attack.

The row between Russia and Britain is reaching boiling point as officials from the OPCW meet Russian representatives on Wednesday.