FBI & Austin police respond to another reported bomb blast – at least 1 person injured

At least one person has been injured after another suspicious package reportedly exploded, near the Goodwill store in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday evening. Police, firefighters and the FBI are responding to the incident.

The explosion occurred in the vicinity of a Goodwill store on Brodie Lane, according to Austin Fire Department. Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene. Fire crews are in the process of evacuating the building.

#Breaking#FBI responding with @Austin_Police to a reported explosion in 9600 block of Brodie Ln in south Austin. EMS reporting at least one injured. Please avoid the area. APD PIO en route. — FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) March 21, 2018

A 30-year-old male victim was taken to St. David's hospital with “potentially serious” but not “life-threatening” injuries, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service said, on Twitter.

FINAL Multiple assets #ATCEMS@AustinFireInfo@Austin_Police on scene Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion: #ATCEMSMedics transported ~30s male with potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening, injuries to St Davids South Austin. No further info avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018

Tuesday evening's explosion is the sixth blast recorded in Texas, in a string of bombings that have killed two people and injured five others since March 2. Federal, state and local authorities continue their manhunt for a serial bomber, or bombers, acting on a motive that remains unclear.

Employees of a restaurant near where an explosive is believed to have detonated near a Goodwill in SW #Austin are standing around in shock, police interviewing them inside blocked off area. #AustinBombingspic.twitter.com/PHoNLqD3Fz — Andy Sevilla (@MrAndySevilla) March 21, 2018

Earlier on Tuesday a female FedEx worker in Schertz, near San Antonio, was injured when a parcel exploded at roughly 12:30 am local time. In addition, a second package, found at a FedEx facility near Austin’s international airport, was being examined by authorities, the FBI's San Antonio office confirmed.

“FBI, @Austin_Police and @ATFHou confirmed packages located at two separate FedEx facilities in the Austin/San Antonio area today are connected to the four previous package explosions that occurred between March 2 and March 18 in Austin, Texas. #PackageBombMurders,” the bureau tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Several law enforcement units rushing to the scene of the latest explosion. pic.twitter.com/F3d08fbrPS — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) March 21, 2018

Following the FedEx incidents, the cargo shipping company “confirmed that the individual responsible [for Tuesday’s package bomb] also shipped a second package that has now been secured and turned over to law enforcement.” Congressman Michael McCaul, representing the 10th District of Texas, told the Associated Press that authorities have managed to obtain surveillance videos which "could possibly" reveal the identity of the suspect implicated in the FedEx explosion near San Antonio.

