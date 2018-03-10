Gunman & 3 hostages found dead inside veterans’ home in California – police
Gunman & 3 hostages found dead inside veterans’ home in California

The hostage crisis in California has ended, after the suspect and three hostages were discovered dead inside the veterans’ home in Napa County, authorities have confirmed, following an hours-long standoff.

“Shortly before 6pm this evening, law enforcement personnel made entry into the room where we felt the hostages were being held by the suspect, and unfortunately made the discovery of three deceased females and one deceased male suspect,” assistant chief Chris Child, of the California Highway Patrol, announced at a 7:45pm news conference.

Police also searched the suspect’s vehicle for possible explosives, but nothing dangerous was found inside the car. Their investigation remains an ongoing one, Childs added, noting that there is “no threat to public safety.”

