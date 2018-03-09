Armed man takes hostages at veterans' home in California

California police, a SWAT team and negotiators are responding to an active shooter and hostage situation that is developing at a veterans’ home in Napa County, where an armed man has taken several people hostage.

“We’re currently dealing with an active shooter situation,” California Highway Patrol spokesman Robert Nacke told reporters shortly after 1 pm local time.

“As of this moment, there have been no injuries. However, the suspect has three hostages detained in one room. We have him confined,” CHP's Chris Child told reporters at a 2pm follow-up conference.

A Napa Sheriff’s department deputy “was on scene and engaged with what we now know as a suspect in one of the buildings” just four minutes after an emergency call was received, Child added. “Gunfire was exchanged… It is not known at this time how many rounds were exchanged.”

Three different tactical teams are currently on-site and in the building, keeping the gunman contained to one location. “We have hostage negotiators from at least three different agencies,” Child told reporters.

CHP has brought in a significant amount of resources in an effort to end the active shooter hostage situation at Yountville Veterans Home of California. We will conduct s press conference at 2PM. pic.twitter.com/HPU5K68gfo — CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) March 9, 2018

A shooter armed with what is believed to be a high-powered rifle reportedly stormed the Veterans Home of California in Yountville at about 10:30am. Police immediately responded to the active shooter situation. According to Napa Valley Register, the suspect was wearing body armor and was armed with an automatic weapon. He is believed to have taken several people hostage in Building G. Besides heavy police presence, law enforcement also deployed “aerial resources” to the scene. California Highway Patrol also sent a SWAT team to the area. Agents from ATF are also responding, CBS reports.

PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE VET’S HOME IN YOUNTVILLE. MAJOR POLICE ACTIVITY IS ON GOING. @CHP_Napapic.twitter.com/ViwdMAlOgi — CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) March 9, 2018

California Highway Patrol also deployed the Mobile Consolidated Command Center (MCCC) to serve as an office for emergency personnel. The trailer has a conference room and an operations room fully equipped with computers and emergency phones as well as a dispatch center.

SWAT teams on scene of #Yountville veterans home shooting. LIVE VIDEO: https://t.co/0qyCtycosxpic.twitter.com/xOp5G2BQSW — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 9, 2018

At this point it remains unclear if there are any casualties in the ongoing hostage incident. Authorities have been working to establish a secure perimeter around the facility, California Highway Patrol Officer John Fransen said, adding that armored police vehicles, several fire trucks and ambulances were at the scene.

The CHP is aware of the incident at the Yountville Veterans Home and has officers and aerial resources on scene working with Napa County Sheriff’s deputies and others to bring the situation to a safe conclusion. A CHP SWAT team is also enroute. More details as info is available. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) March 9, 2018

The suspect has not been identified yet. According to the Napa Valley Register, he could be a 36-year-old former member of The Pathway Home, a privately run program for military veterans with emotional trauma, who was reportedly discharged from the program two weeks ago.

The hostage situation is believed to have developed when the armed man interrupted a going-away party and staff meeting at the northern California veterans home. While allowing some people to leave the event, the armed man reportedly forced others to stay, taking them hostage, Larry Kamer, whose wife Devereaux Smith attended the party, told the Associated Press. While the exact number of hostages has not yet been confirmed, Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman noted earlier that the gunman took at least three people hostage.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!