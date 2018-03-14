Use the Space Force! Internet sniggers over Trump’s idea for cosmic army

US President Donald Trump appears ready to build an intergalactic army after suggesting the establishment of an armed unit tentatively known as ‘Space Force’ – and the internet is ablaze with hilarious reactions.

“Space is a warfighting domain, just like the land, air and sea. We may even have a space force, develop another one, we have army, the navy,” Trump told marines in San Diego on Tuesday. “We’re doing a tremendous amount of work in space, maybe we need a new force, we’ll call it the Space Force, and I was not really serious, and then I said ‘What a great idea.’”

Twitter users are piling on board Trump’s idea for a space force, posting memes and harking back to some of cinema’s greatest sci-fi yarns.

Breaking: Trump taps Darth Vader to lead his #SpaceForce. pic.twitter.com/ygv81MKonq — Simar (@sahluwal) March 13, 2018

this is my friend, he died fighting with the space force, please retweet to show respect to the troops and honor his memory pic.twitter.com/WKjOfbnVDC — TRILLIONAIRE💰 (@maltyhops) March 13, 2018

Not meaning to brag, but we already have the best Space Force. — Death Star PR (@DeathStarPR) March 14, 2018

"Luke, use the Space Force." — Darth "Space" Vader — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 14, 2018

Is Trump set to build a real planet destroyer like the fictional Star Wars Death Star? Or will the so-called ‘Space Force’ help discover intelligent life beyond Earth? Some Twitter users are even pondering (too soon?) whether the late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking died after hearing about Trump’s idea.

I think Stephen Hawking died laughing at Trump’s “Space Force" idea. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) March 14, 2018

We can’t let Stephen Hawking’s passing slow the formation of Trump’s Space Force. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 14, 2018

Let us salute Stephen Hawking who has ascended to heaven to become the first member of Space Force — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) March 14, 2018

Trump: "I want a space force!"



Hawking: "Check, please." — Andy Glockner (@AndyGlockner) March 14, 2018

Of course Trump wants to create a Space Force. He doesn't want any kind of alien entering the U.S. "They're bringing laser swords, they're bringing pod people, they're face huggers and some of them I'm sure are fine extra terrestrials." #spaceforce — Barry Wernick (@BarryWernick) March 13, 2018

