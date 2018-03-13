HomeUS News

'I Got #Tillersoned' going viral after Trump fires Secretary of State

Rex Tillerson speaks to the media after being fired by President Donald Trump. March 13, 2018. © Leah Millis / Reuters
When US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was abruptly dismissed by President Donald Trump, “I Got #Tillersoned” became a viral meme used by lovelorn millennials sharing their own breakup stories.

The break-up was leaked to the press and announced on Twitter Tuesday morning, seemingly without the prior knowledge of the soon-to-be-sacked Tillerson, who was returning from a trip to Africa.

In an excuse which struck a chord with bereft netizens, Trump explained that he just had more “chemistry” with Mike Pompeo, the soon-to-be-Secretary of State, than with Tillerson.

Twitter was swiftly flooded with the testimony of its users who also experienced being ‘#Tillersoned,’ or unceremoniously dumped on social media.

Some confessed that they had also ‘#Tillersoned’ a former beau...

While Tillerson may no longer be Trump’s foreign policy guru, his tribulations have at least garnered him unlikely sympathy from dejected netizens.

