'I Got #Tillersoned' going viral after Trump fires Secretary of State

When US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was abruptly dismissed by President Donald Trump, “I Got #Tillersoned” became a viral meme used by lovelorn millennials sharing their own breakup stories.

The break-up was leaked to the press and announced on Twitter Tuesday morning, seemingly without the prior knowledge of the soon-to-be-sacked Tillerson, who was returning from a trip to Africa.

In an excuse which struck a chord with bereft netizens, Trump explained that he just had more “chemistry” with Mike Pompeo, the soon-to-be-Secretary of State, than with Tillerson.

Twitter was swiftly flooded with the testimony of its users who also experienced being ‘#Tillersoned,’ or unceremoniously dumped on social media.

I got #Tillersoned when my bf made out with another girl at a bar. Where I worked. While I was on shift. At one of my tables. — Run Away (@runaway0121) 13 March 2018

I got Tillersoned sophomore year of high school. She changed her status to single but also got into a public relationship with someone else before I even made it back from debate practice lmao https://t.co/oDzfkBN3lJ — Astead (@AsteadWesley) 13 March 2018

I remember when Matt Damon broke up with Minnie Driver by declaring he was single on Oprah. — Sumita Pahwa (@SumitaPahwa) 13 March 2018

Was let go from a high school job at Macey's by a sticky note on my locker.



"Due to your recent change in availability, we've opted to terminate your employment with us. Thanks for being part of such a great team! Happy shopping from your Orem Macey's." 🙄 — the firebird scream™ (@najwinters) 13 March 2018

Some confessed that they had also ‘#Tillersoned’ a former beau...

CONFESSION: I once Tillerson-ed an ex by breaking up with him via changing my relationship status to “Single” on Facebook.



The day before Valentine’s day.



Not my best moment. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) 13 March 2018

I once #Tillersoned an ex by changing my Facebook status to "single." — (((Rushad Globalist Thomas))) (@rushadthomas) 13 March 2018

While Tillerson may no longer be Trump’s foreign policy guru, his tribulations have at least garnered him unlikely sympathy from dejected netizens.

