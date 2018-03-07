Wasted: Truck driver spills 60,000 bottles of beer in Florida

Happy hour hit the streets with a splash when a hapless truck driver spilled nearly 60,000 bottles of beer onto a Florida highway. The l-10 highway was awash with Busch beer after a tractor-trailer dramatically overturned.

The incident occurred early on Wednesday morning, when 44-year old trucker Michael Nolan Powell, from South Carolina, veered out of his lane in Okaloosa County, WEAR reported.

Powell's trailer contained around 60,000 bottles of Busch beer.

“Thankfully only minor injuries which were treated on scene but the beer didn't fare so well," the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

It wasn’t all a barrel of laughs, as Nolan Powell was treated for minor injuries at the scene and is charged with careless driving.

Thanks to all of those who have reached out to comfort the Busch family in our time of need. A terrible tragedy. https://t.co/yZ3lmtyhrG — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) 7 March 2018

Less a lock-in for this driver, and more a lock-up...

