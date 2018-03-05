NRA’s Loesch gives sinister warning to ‘lying media’ and ‘Hollywood phonies’… and gets roasted

Ahead of the Oscars, the National Rifle Association released its own dramatic video with poster girl Dana Loesch giving an ominous message to journalists, Hollywood stars and others, warning "your time is running out."

“To every lying member of the media, to every Hollywood phony, to the role model athletes who use their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents,” the NRA spokeswoman said, adding: “Your time is running out. The clock starts now."

Talk-show host and conservative pundit Loesch has come into the limelight in recent weeks, becoming the face of the gun rights organization following the mass school shooting in Florida. She fielded criticism and questions from grieving audience members at the televised CNN town hall meeting in Parkland in February. CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times got a special mentioning in Loesch’s speech as outlets with “bias and propaganda.”

