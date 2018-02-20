Gun owners warned after ‘Kill the NRA’ appears on billboard

The National Rifle Association has issued a stark warning to gun owners after a large billboard bearing the words “Kill the NRA” appeared on an interstate highway in Kentucky.

The sign was emblazoned on an enormous billboard by the side of interstate 65 in Louisville. It was also tagged with “Resist 45,” which is an opposition group to President Donald Trump.

The NRA highlighted the billboard on its official Facebook page.

“Here’s an image from Kentucky, this morning. To all American gun owners, this is a wakeup call. They’re coming after us. Like and share to spread the word,” the organization said.

At the time of writing, the Facebook message had already been shared nearly 60,000 times and had drawn nearly 40,000 reactions.

The company that owns the sign, Outfront Media, said it was an act of vandalism, local news station WAVE reported.

The NRA has faced harsh criticism in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last week, which left 17 people dead and 15 others injured.

Protests took place in Florida and other states at the weekend to demand that politicians take action to restrict guns. President Trump has signaled he may support tighter background checks on gun purchases.

