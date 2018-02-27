Murder on Facebook Live: Police launch manhunt as 55yo gunned down

Police in North Carolina have launched a manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspect in a murder streamed live on Facebook. A man was shot multiple times after being confronted during the broadcast.

A number of local sources citing police report that Douglas Cleveland Colson allegedly shot Prentis Robinson to death on Monday just a block from the local police headquarters while the victim was filming a Facebook Live. The video, which has since been removed by Facebook but seen by RT, shows 55-year-old Robinson shooting a livestream as he walks on Jerome Street in Wingate, North Carolina. He then seems to notice another person, identified by police as 65-year-old Colson, on the footpath.

Robinson repeatedly says “You’re live” to the second man before four distinct shots ring out felling Robinson, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting briefly put the local university on lockdown while police searched for the assailant.

Remain sheltered in place. Law enforcement is on the scene of a crime off campus across highway 74 south of the police station. Law enforcement is on campus but there is no active shooter on campus. However, everyone should remain sheltered in place until further notice. — Wingate University (@WingateUniv) February 26, 2018

Any reports of an Active shooter on Wingate University or Wingate Elementary are FALSE. Campus and students are safe. Both schools on lockdown due to active homicide scene in Jerome Street in Wingate. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) February 26, 2018

According to Wingate Police Chief Donnie Gay, moments prior to his murder, Robinson had stopped into the nearby station to report the theft of one of his mobile phones. “I’d just spoke to him, it was, I just ... it's hard to say anything about that. I just got through talking to him,” Gay said.

Officers had reportedly questioned Colson following the killing, though he was not arrested at the time. Police told local media that upon receiving further information, a warrant was issued for his arrest and a search is underway.

