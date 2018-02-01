‘Fire and Fury’ author accused of slandering ambassador Haley, kicked off TV show (VIDEO)

A MSNBC ‘Morning Joe’ interview with ‘Fire and Fury’ author Michael Wolff was shockingly cut short after the host accused him of “slurring” US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley.

A media darling just a few weeks ago, the author of the explosive tell-all about President Donald Trump’s first year in office was effectively kicked off mid-air by presenter Mika Brzezinski on Thursday. Wolff was accused of insinuating that Haley was having an affair with Trump.

Haley has since been forced to deny the rumors, describing them as “disgusting.”

Media today: Bravo! Mika put Michael Wolff in his place!

Media 3 days ago: That reading of “Fire and Fury” at the Grammys was hilarious! pic.twitter.com/ZEl7vmpB5D — The Right Wing M 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) February 1, 2018

“You might be having a fun time playing a little game, dancing around this but you are slurring a woman, it’s disgraceful,” Brzezinski told Wolff.

Wolff countered: “Mika, again, she has been accused of nothing. She has decided to deny what she has not been accused of. Certainly I didn’t accuse her of this.”

“Are you kidding? You’re on the set of Morning Joe. We don’t BS here. If you don’t get what we’re talking about, I’m sorry, this is awkward, you’re here on the set with us, but we’re done. Michael Wolf, thank you,” Brzezinski said, before calling time on the interview.

My bad, the President is right about Mika. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

The on-air clash came after Wolff wrote in ‘Fire and Fury’ that “the president had been spending a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One.”

Last week, Wolff fueled rumors of an alleged presidential affair when he told 'Real Time' with Bill Maher that he didn’t have the “blue dress” to include the full details in the book. That was a reference to Monica Lewinsky's garment bearing evidence of her trysts with Bill Clinton in 1998.

“You just have to read between the lines,” he said. “It’s towards the end of the book. Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph you’re going to say ‘bingo.’”

Readers had taken this to mean a segment in the ‘Fire and Fury’ epilogue, which details Haley as being the “closest” of Trump’s cabinet members.

The episode has spurred mixed reactions online, with one Twitter user pointing out an apparent double standard by the media when covering the details contained in ‘Fire and Fury’.

This morning on #MorningJoe, Mika went after Michael Wolff for the garbage he wrote about Nikki Haley in his book.



I rarely agree with Mika, but the garbage that was written about Nikki Haley is disgusting. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 1, 2018

Just this past weekend, the book was read by various celebrities and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, during a segment at the Grammy music awards.

Some commentators noted that Brzezinski – whom Wolff described as a semi-official Trump adviser in the book, but who has been an outspoken critic of the president on her show – was hypocritical. Others called out the media for promoting Wolff in the first place.

I'm no #MichaelWolff apologist but wow...



I've seen some disingenuous moments on #MorningJoe, but that high-handed exchange that @MorningMika had w him this morning just might take the cake.



Maybe don't try so hard to go viral, Mika? @MSNBC — scott poulson-bryant (@SPBPHD) February 1, 2018

Mika doesn't like Michael Wolff because in his book Wolff says Mika and Joe actively helped Trump win; he also revealed that Joe and Jared spoke all the time. Mika is again full of crap. #MorningJoe — 🌊Barbara🌊 (@ThisBarbara) February 1, 2018

Oh shit! Mika Brzezinski is NOT happy with Michael Wolff, the author of "Fire and Fury".



She stopped that interview COLD.#MorningJoe#ThursdayThoughtspic.twitter.com/M8Md84oow7 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) February 1, 2018