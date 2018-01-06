‘Mental stability and being, like, really smart’: Trump reveals keys to his success

US President Donald Trump took to his favorite social media outlet to refute claims concerning his mental stability made in a new ‘tell-all’ book about his administration.

In ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’, author Michael Wolff alleges, among other things, that Trump is mentally unfit for office because he’s “semi-literate” and often repeats the same three stories within a ten-minute period.

READ MORE: Fire and Fury: Which of these claims are excerpts from Trump ‘tell-all’ book? (QUIZ)

Trump defended himself on Twitter Saturday morning by saying his greatest assets in life have been his “mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

In the series of tweets, the president also wrote that he won the White House election “on my first try,” despite having launched a campaign for the post back in 2000.

Wolff’s book, which went to the top of the bestseller list on Friday, is highly critical of Trump and allegedly includes revelations from inside the White House that will, according to the author, bring down the president.

Trump had earlier tweeted that he considered Wolff a “total loser” and described reported book source and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as “Sloppy Steve.”