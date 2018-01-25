Louise Mensch’s new conspiracy theory: Kremlin used gay ‘kompromat’ against US conservative pundit

These days, when America’s political extremes clash online the results can often be unedifying. And Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch’s latest questionable accusation is especially uncouth.

The notorious New York Times contributor alleged on Thursday morning (GMT) that Dinesh D’Souza, a married Indian-American conservative commentator, was a homosexual. She then further asserted how Russia had allegedly used this situation to manipulate the noted filmmaker and supporter of President Donald Trump.

“Dinesh, you’re gay and had a one night stand with a man on a Navy ship, my sources said. And that was how Russia kompromated (sic) you as you were too cowardly to come out of the closet. There is a recording apparently. True or false?” Mensch tweeted.

It is absolutely critical that officials in the FBI entrusted with so much power be SEVERELY PUNISHED if & when that power is abused — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 24, 2018

Mensch’s smear came after D’Souza asserted how “it is absolutely critical that officials in the FBI entrusted with so much power be SEVERELY PUNISHED if & when that power is abused.”

His statement was referring to a classified memo, prepared by the US House Intelligence committee, which apparently accuses the FBI of abusing its powers by spying on American citizens in their own country, during Barack Obama’s administration.

Most destabilizing thing any govt can do is use law enforcement as a political weapon, when that happens you’re no longer living in a free country. #ReleaseTheMemo & if it shows that the Obama admin used FISA to spy on political opponents then.... pic.twitter.com/VJJ1KQOlZd — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 25, 2018

Mensch has a history of spinning stupendous tales, based on her questionable ‘sources.’ For instance, last summer, she suggested that Trump’s inactive New York fashion model agency is under investigation for possible sex trafficking.

But her ‘source’ turned out to be a hoaxer. She has also claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin organized the murder of Andrew Breitbart, the founder of the eponymous right-wing news site.

D’Souza, a twice-married father of one, hasn’t replied to Mensch’s conspiracy theory. Instead, he has been tweeting about the FBI issue, with one tweet intriguingly stating “there’s a better chance of Mueller ending up in jail than of @realDonaldTrump being impeached on account of Russia collusion.”

MUELLER TIME: There’s a better chance of Mueller ending up in jail than of @realDonaldTrump being impeached on account of Russia collusion — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 25, 2018

Of course, that trope has elevated Mensch’s profile and inspired fawning profiles of her in mainstream liberal outlets like the Guardian. Perhaps she is lashing out because she senses the bandwagon which has made her famous is running out of road?

Bryan MacDonald, for RT