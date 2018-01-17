Meals on wheels: FedEx truck slams into hotel restaurant, injures 3 (PHOTOS)
Diners at the Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel at 9620 Airport Blvd. were enjoying some tasty cuisine when the crash happened. A total of three people, including the truck driver, his passenger and a third person, were injured in the crash.
The driver declined to be removed by ambulance but two others were taken to hospital for evaluation by the Los Angeles Fire Department.
READ MORE: Speeding car takes flight, plows into 2nd floor of office building (PHOTOS)
Update #TrafficCollision; 6:33PM; 9620 Airport Bl; #LAXArea/HotelDistrict; Solo FedEx cargo ... https://t.co/AwAfMjcHoc— LAFD (@LAFD) January 17, 2018
Los Angeles Police are investigating the incident.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!