Speeding car takes flight, plows into 2nd floor of office building (PHOTOS)

By some improbable fluke of physics, a speeding car went airborne and plowed into the second floor of a California office building. The bizarre crash left two people injured.

The vehicle became partially wedged in the side of a dental office building after it hit a road divider in the Orange County city of Santa Ana shortly before 5:30am, Sunday.

Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) posted images of the unbelievable scene online, revealing a white sedan firmly stuck in the building.

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

The fire authority initially reported that one person was still trapped inside the vehicle while another person had escaped from the car.

According to an eyewitness report to NBC Bay Area News, the driver freed himself but was left dangling off the bottom of the vehicle until rescue crews helped him down.

An hour later the OCFA reported that both victims had been extricated with only minor injuries. The crash also caused a small blaze that was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

The Santa Ana Police Department said in a statement that the vehicle was driving at high speed at the time of the crash. Police said the driver had admitted to using narcotics and was taken to hospital for observation.

OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

LA County Fire removed the vehicle from the structure following an assessment of the integrity of the structure by Public Works.