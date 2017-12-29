Bus crashes into bus stop in Moscow, 3 injured (VIDEO)

A bus has crashed into a bus stop in northeastern Moscow, injuring at least three pedestrians, according to police. The incident comes just days after a bus crashed into a civilian underpass in Moscow, killing four.

The number of injured was reported according to preliminary data from police. Moscow emergencies services say no one was killed.

The bus was hit by a car before plowing into the bus stop, according to the Moscow transport department. Police say the bus hit the bus stop because the driver was trying to avoid hitting a car.

On Monday, a bus crashed into an underground passage in western Moscow, leaving four people dead and over a dozen more injured. One passenger claimed that the driver acted with malicious intent. The investigation is ongoing.

