Haiti govt summons US official to explain Trump’s ‘s***hole’ remark – report

The Haitian government has reportedly summoned a US official to explain why President Donald Trump used obscene language in relation to several nations, including Haiti, El Salvador and some African countries.

At a meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday, the US leader reportedly asked why so many people from those countries come to America. Paul Altidor, Haiti's ambassador to the United States, told NBC News contributor Yamiche Alcindor that he and the Haitian government "vehemently condemn" Trump's comments, noting that they were obviously “based on stereotypes.”

That time autocorrect hit me again but thankfully everyone knew what it meant. The Haitian government has “formally” asked the US government to explain itself. https://t.co/K7c4j0GhBr — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) 12 января 2018 г.

"Either the president has been misinformed or he is miseducated,” Altidor said. “Haitians fought along US soldiers in the revolutionary war and we continue to be great contributors to American society,” he added.

According to Alcindor, Ambassador Paul Altidor also said that his country’s embassy in DC has heard from “many US citizens” of Haitian ancestry who are demanding an apology, and has formally summoned a US official to explain Trump’s comments.

Haiti’s US Ambassador Paul Altidor tells me Haiti’s government has formerly summoned a US official to explain Trump’s comments to Haiti’s officials. “Haitians fought along US soldiers in the revolutionary war and we continue to be great contributors to American society,” he said https://t.co/adRajn3O5y — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) 12 января 2018 г.

.@realDonaldTrump, your mouth is the foulest shithole in the world. With what authority do you proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not. America’s greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) 11 января 2018 г.

The social media community, several Democratic lawmakers among them, came down on Trump like a ton of bricks, denouncing his comments as racist. Illinois state Sen. Kwame Raoul, whose Haitian parents immigrated to the US in the 1950s, said: “I don't think there's any apologizing out of this.

“He’s demonstrated himself to be unfit, unknowledgeable about the history of this country and the history of contributions that immigrants, particularly Haitian immigrants, have made to this country,” the Chicago Democrat added. “It makes me embarrassed to have this guy as the president of my country.''

Farah Larrieux, a Haitian immigrant in Miami who represents a national alliance of people like her who have been granted protections against deportation after natural disasters in their nations, said Trump’s “s***hole” comments are simply “beyond politics.”

“The guy has no respect for anyone. I am trying not to cry… I can't understand how someone goes from making a statement in Little Haiti saying ‘I want to be the biggest champion of Haiti’ to calling Haiti a ‘s***hole.’ It makes me sick.''

Djenane Gourgue of the Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida said people spend “too much time commenting or watching or being pissed off at what Mr Trump says. That's what he does well...'' he said. “Those words cannot affect me... He's just being a bully.”