Agreement reached on basis for negotiating new German govt coalition – lawmakers
HomeUS News

Haiti govt summons US official to explain Trump’s ‘s***hole’ remark – report

Get short URL
Haiti govt summons US official to explain Trump’s ‘s***hole’ remark – report
Cap-Haitien, Haiti, November 18, 2017 © REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
The Haitian government has reportedly summoned a US official to explain why President Donald Trump used obscene language in relation to several nations, including Haiti, El Salvador and some African countries.

At a meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday, the US leader reportedly asked why so many people from those countries come to America. Paul Altidor, Haiti's ambassador to the United States, told NBC News contributor Yamiche Alcindor that he and the Haitian government "vehemently condemn" Trump's comments, noting that they were obviously “based on stereotypes.”

"Either the president has been misinformed or he is miseducated,” Altidor said. “Haitians fought along US soldiers in the revolutionary war and we continue to be great contributors to American society,” he added.

According to Alcindor, Ambassador Paul Altidor also said that his country’s embassy in DC has heard from “many US citizens” of Haitian ancestry who are demanding an apology, and has formally summoned a US official to explain Trump’s comments.

The social media community, several Democratic lawmakers among them, came down on Trump like a ton of bricks, denouncing his comments as racist. Illinois state Sen. Kwame Raoul, whose Haitian parents immigrated to the US in the 1950s, said: “I don't think there's any apologizing out of this.

“He’s demonstrated himself to be unfit, unknowledgeable about the history of this country and the history of contributions that immigrants, particularly Haitian immigrants, have made to this country,” the Chicago Democrat added. “It makes me embarrassed to have this guy as the president of my country.''

Farah Larrieux, a Haitian immigrant in Miami who represents a national alliance of people like her who have been granted protections against deportation after natural disasters in their nations, said Trump’s “s***hole” comments are simply “beyond politics.”

“The guy has no respect for anyone. I am trying not to cry… I can't understand how someone goes from making a statement in Little Haiti saying ‘I want to be the biggest champion of Haiti’ to calling Haiti a ‘s***hole.’ It makes me sick.''

Djenane Gourgue of the Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida said people spend “too much time commenting or watching or being pissed off at what Mr Trump says. That's what he does well...'' he said. “Those words cannot affect me... He's just being a bully.”

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.