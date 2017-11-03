Trump says NY terrorist helped 23 others move to US, pushes to end migration lottery

US President Donald Trump is invoking Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Manhattan to pass the RAISE Act, which would terminate the Diversity Visa Program.

Central to that effort is President Trump’s claim that suspected terrorist Sayfullo Saipov brought 23 Uzbeks with him under the Diversity Visa Program after he immigrated to the US in 2010. Trump referred to this as “chain migration.”

“This man that came in, or whatever you want to call him, brought in with him other people, and he was the primary point of contact for — and this is preliminarily — 23 people that came in or potentially came in with him,” Trump said. “That’s not acceptable.”

I am calling on Congress to TERMINATE the diversity visa lottery program that presents significant vulnerabilities to our national security. pic.twitter.com/tW4wOlI4vu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

It was not immediately clear where Trump’s figure of 23 people came from, or how accurate it is. The Department of Homeland Security has not commented so far on Trump’s assertion.

A source cited by ABC News confirmed that 23 immigrants were immigrated under the program but “said it is unclear if those people are ‘immediate family members, distant family members, or friends.’” An unnamed federal official also said “Saipov was listed as a ‘point of contact’ for two men listed in a Department of Homeland Security counterterrorism database,” though neither of the men are suspected believed to be connected to the attack.

Read more

With this in mind, Trump has vowed to replace the Diversity Visa Program with the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act. Introduced by Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and David Perdue (R-Georgia) earlier this year, the bill would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to eliminate the Diversity Visa Program, decrease the limit to refugee admissions to 50,000, and enact a “merit-based” system that would drastically reduce legal immigration.

Speaking to law enforcement officials and attorneys at the Southern District US Attorney's office in lower Manhattan, Attorney General Jeff Sessions echoed President Trump’s call to pass the RAISE Act, among other measures.