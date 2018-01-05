Carbon monoxide leak kills teen, sickens 41 others in New Jersey

Dozens of people were forced out of their apartments into blizzard conditions in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, as a carbon monoxide leak poisoned at least 41 people and killed a teenager.

A 13-year-old girl is dead and three of her relatives are in critical condition Thursday evening, following the poisonous gas leak in a 12-unit apartment building, WNBC reported.

A total of 41 people were treated, including 27 police officers, about 20 percent of the police force, according to WNBC.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

