1 officer killed, multiple deputies & civilians wounded in shooting near Denver

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one of its deputies was killed and four more wounded after a shooting south of Denver. Two civilians were also wounded while the suspect is believed to be dead.

“5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat.”

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Earlier, a Code Red alert was issued by the sheriff’s department, warning citizens to stay indoors as the shooter was still at large.

A reporter from the local TV channel Denver7 said he heard several gunshots and saw roadblocks being put in place.

#Breaking: we just heard gunshots in the distance. Police are now closing Colorado at otero. We are moving to the media staging area. @DenverChannelpic.twitter.com/7sZi7LjBiP — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) December 31, 2017

Read more

The deputies at the scene were responding to reports of a “domestic disturbance” at an apartment complex on East County Line Road in Littleton, Colorado, on the southern outskirts of Denver.

Several local law enforcement agencies have been put on alert, including Douglas County, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol, and a SWAT team was sent to the scene. Police also advised anyone still on the streets to head to an emergency shelter located at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

Earlier this year, the US experienced its worst ever mass shooting as a lone gunman, Stephen Paddock, armed with a small arsenal of assault rifles, fatally shot 58 people and wounded more than 500 others at a music concert in Las Vegas before committing suicide. The massacre reignited the fierce debate about the gun laws in the United States, which are among the most liberal in the developed world.