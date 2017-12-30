‘Make America Gay Again’: Mike Pence gets trolled with rainbow flag

Vice-president Mike Pence was greeted with a ‘Make America Gay Again’ rainbow banner by his temporary neighbors during a stay at his vacation home in Aspen, Colorado.

The flag was hung on a stone pillar that stands at the end of the driveway to both homes, Pitkin County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Buglione told the Aspen Times.

Neighbors of Vice President Mike Pence raised a flag specifically for his visit https://t.co/Ldef4h1G8Upic.twitter.com/Mqwh3K8R5J — Aspen Times (@TheAspenTimes) December 30, 2017

While the family were first “sheepish” about how their actions would be viewed by the Secret Service and law enforcement, according to Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, they were quickly reassured that their “free speech rights” would not be controlled.

The Secret Service agents were not bothered by the statement, according to Buglione, and were offered “chili and corn muffins” by the couple.

The banners were hung by their daughters, and their action had the full support of their parents, Shannon Slade, a girlfriend of one of the daughters, who was also involved in the action, told the Aspen Times.

The Pence family arrived in the area Tuesday by motorcade from Eagle County Airport and is expected to leave Aspen Monday.

This is not the first time the conservative Republican, who has made several controversial comments on the LGBTQ community, has been targeted by activists.

Ahead of his inauguration earlier this year, LGBT activists marched in protest to his home in Washington, DC, condemning his positions on marriage equality and religious freedom.

Protester climbs bus station in gay dance party heading to Mike Pence's house pic.twitter.com/dSjcYhkLKK — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) January 19, 2017

Pence is opposed to same-sex marriage, and in 2015, as Indiana governor, he signed a “religious freedom” bill allowing businesses and individuals to refuse services and discriminate against LGBT people. The bill was later changed, after intense pressure, to include anti-discrimination language.