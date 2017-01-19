LGBT 'dance party' protesters march to DC home of VP-elect Mike Pence (VIDEOS)
In celebratory fashion, LGBT activists are marching in protest to Vice President-elect Mike Pence's home in Washington, DC. Condemning the former Indiana governor's positions on marriage equality and religious freedom, the "gay dance party" crowd poured into the streets, where they have been escorted by police.
RT's Alexander Rubinstein caught video of the march. As of 7:21pm Eastern time, the demonstration continues. More updates to come.
Gay dance party rallies before taking the streets in march to Mile Pence's house on his last day living there pic.twitter.com/C5XCEHp7Zf— Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 18, 2017
Gay motorcyclists join the march to Mike Pence's house pic.twitter.com/mVtWGW4ppC— Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 18, 2017
Huge #LGBT takes the street, heads towards Mike Pence's house for dance party pic.twitter.com/bHNNqJvNDa— Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 18, 2017
A look at the crowd heading towards Mike Pence's house for a #LGBT dance party pic.twitter.com/cx9ODlbhjZ— Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 18, 2017
Protester climbs bus station in gay dance party heading to Mike Pence's house pic.twitter.com/dSjcYhkLKK— Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 19, 2017