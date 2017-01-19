HomeAmerica

LGBT 'dance party' protesters march to DC home of VP-elect Mike Pence (VIDEOS)

© Alexander Rubinstein / RT
In celebratory fashion, LGBT activists are marching in protest to Vice President-elect Mike Pence's home in Washington, DC. Condemning the former Indiana governor's positions on marriage equality and religious freedom, the "gay dance party" crowd poured into the streets, where they have been escorted by police.

RT's Alexander Rubinstein caught video of the march. As of 7:21pm Eastern time, the demonstration continues. More updates to come.

