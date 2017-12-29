At least 12 killed in Bronx apartment fire

Over 160 New York firefighters are battling a 5-alarm blaze inside a Bronx apartment that has left at least 12 people dead and many more seriously injured.

The fire started before 7:00pm Thursday on Prospect Avenue near East 187th Street on the third floor of a five-story building, WABC reported.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio arrived on the scene for a briefing, where it was confirmed that one of the 12 dead is a 1-year-old child. Four other people are in critical condition. Two people suffered other injuries.

"This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years," de Blasio said, adding that 12 people were rescued and will survive.

Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronxpic.twitter.com/wjN9mMqCHU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

Firefighters have the fire under control. FDNY initially reported 15 serious injuries, and local media has reported at least 12 critically injured. Victims have been transported to Jacobi Medical Center and St. Barnabas Hospital.