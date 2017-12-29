At least 12 killed in Bronx apartment fire
New York Fire Department ladder trucks deploy at a building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S. December 28, 2017. © NYFD / Reuters
Over 160 New York firefighters are battling a 5-alarm blaze inside a Bronx apartment that has left at least 12 people dead and many more seriously injured.

The fire started before 7:00pm Thursday on Prospect Avenue near East 187th Street on the third floor of a five-story building, WABC reported.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio arrived on the scene for a briefing, where it was confirmed that one of the 12 dead is a 1-year-old child. Four other people are in critical condition. Two people suffered other injuries.

"This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years," de Blasio said, adding that 12 people were rescued and will survive.

Firefighters have the fire under control. FDNY initially reported 15 serious injuries, and local media has reported at least 12 critically injured. Victims have been transported to Jacobi Medical Center and St. Barnabas Hospital.

