6 injured in Seattle van crash, police say 'not terrorism related'

Half a dozen people have been hospitalized after a shuttle van ran into pedestrians and crashed into a building at a busy intersection in downtown Seattle, Washington. Police are treating it as a traffic accident.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Pine Street at 11:55 local time (1955 GMT).

UPDATE: Southbound lanes on 5th Ave from Olive Way to Pike St is blocked due to collision. Westbound on 5th Ave & Pine St also blocked. Use alt routes. pic.twitter.com/U5GorP01vb — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) December 28, 2017

Two of the victims were a man and a woman walking with a young child, according to a witness quoted by the Seattle Times. The child was not struck.

Eye witness says he saw the van coming towards him, then saw it strike two people - we are working to confirm with SPD. #komonewspic.twitter.com/8TqRVvy2xB — Kara Kostanich (@KaraKostanich) December 28, 2017

The shuttle van's driver was having a "medical emergency" when the crash happened, KOMO-TV reporter Kara Kostanich said, citing the Seattle Police Department.

SPD says this auto - pedestrian accident at 5th and Pine is NOT terrorist related. #komonewspic.twitter.com/2VbasBlkxb — Kara Kostanich (@KaraKostanich) December 28, 2017

The incident is not terrorism-related, Kostanich said. Two of the injured are in serious condition, she added, quoting the SPD.

Four patients transported to hospital from collision at 5th Ave./Pine St. Two transported via SFD medics, two transported via AMR. @seattlepd also on scene. pic.twitter.com/dmD310X1T0 — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 28, 2017

Police said the incident is being investigated by traffic detectives.

Traffic Collision detectives will be conducting the investigation of the van into the building. @SeattleFire transported four individuals to the hospital. Will update when we can, but expect this intersection to remain closed for a while during investigation. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) December 28, 2017

The intersection remains closed to traffic until further notice.