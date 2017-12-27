US Air Force jet forced to make emergency landing in Scotland

A US Air Force (USAF) jet was forced to make an emergency landing after it ran into difficulties over Scotland Wednesday morning.

The four-engine Boeing KC-135R declared an emergency at 26,202 feet (7,986 meters) near the isles of Jura and Mull, The Scotsman reports. The USAF air-to-air fuel tanker landed safely at Glasgow Prestwick Airport at 8 am local time.

“We can confirm that an aircraft diverted to Glasgow Prestwick Airport today, due to technical issues,” a Glasgow Prestwick spokesperson told RT. “The aircraft landed safely with no further issues.”

“Everyone safe and well,” Ayrshire Police Chief Superintendent Paul Main tweeted. He thanked the control room staff and the Ayrshire Police for a “timely, proportionate response,” to the incident.

RT has reached out to the US Air Force for more information about the incident. According to flight tracker SR Airband & Aviation, the craft is from the 128th Air Refuelling Wing, stationed at the General Mitchell Air National Guard Base in Wisconsin.