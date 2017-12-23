SpaceX launch stirs alien UFO fears in California, Arizona (VIDEOS)
Falcon 9 launched 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit Friday night, from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, about 158 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Falcon 9 is a family of two-stage-to-orbit medium lift launch vehicles.
Some residents in Southern California, unaware of the launch, took to social media to share their experiences.
“I think I just saw a UFO wtf if you in Compton did y’all just see that in the sky ?? We need answers #Aliens#ufo#compton never seen anything like that !!” an instagrammer from Compton in Los Angeles County wrote.
Founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX, Elon Musk, joined in on the fun.
Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea pic.twitter.com/GUIHpKkkp5— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017
Another who initially thought the launch was an extraterrestrial, but then learned of the launch, tweeted, "I was really hoping for aliens."
I was really hoping for aliens #SpaceXpic.twitter.com/2c7LerMv93— Jessica 'everyone, stop being racist' Puente (@JessPuente) December 23, 2017
Those who were aware of SpaceX’s launch also shared their experiences on social media.
One Twitter user snapped a picture of the rocket blasting into space.
Incredible view of the #SpaceX#launch from @SeaWorldpic.twitter.com/lPZM6NpX2s— Jeremy Hamm (@jeremyhamm) December 23, 2017
While describing how awesome the launch was to witness, another person remarked: “The aftercloud was even more awesome.”
The aftercloud was even more awesome #SpaceXpic.twitter.com/NTafZELqPg— George Geo Yuhba (@top40dj) December 23, 2017
One person fortunate to only step outside their house to witness the launch, tweeted: “SpaceX rocket passing by our house!”
SpaceX rocket passing by our house! #spacexpic.twitter.com/j5A8uzMKFF— Laura (@LREW) December 23, 2017