‘Trying hard to be friend!’ Offended Trump says would never call Kim Jong-un ‘short & fat’

Donald Trump seems disappointed that he has so far failed to make friends with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying he would never call Kim “short & fat,” in contrast to Pyongyang, which keep calling him names.

With tensions running high over North Korea, Trump mocked his nemesis Kim, deviously calling him “short and fat,” after Pyongyang’s spokesman dubbed Trump a “dotard.”

“Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old,' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat?” Trump tweeted Saturday from Vietnam, as he continues his 12-day Asian tour. “Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!”

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Trump’s Asian tour has not been welcomed by the North Koreans, who view his visit to the region as a diplomatic effort to garner enough support to attack North Korea.

Read more

“Trump, during his visit, laid bare his true nature as destroyer of the world peace and stability and begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula,” a spokesperson for the DPRK Foreign Ministry said Saturday. “The reckless remarks by a dotard like Trump can never frighten us or put a stop to our advance.”

Pyongyang was responding to Trump's statements made during his visit to South Korea Wednesday, where he said North Korea is “ruled as a cult,” based on a “deranged belief in the leader’s destiny to rule.”

This is not the first time the leaders exchange ‘pleasantries’ about each other. Trump has repeatedly called Kim a “rocket man” while “dotard” has been used by the North Korean leader to reference Trump on more than one occasion.

“I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire,” Kim said in September, after the US president, in his maiden address at the UN, called Kim a “rocket man.”

Trump calls Kim Jong-un ‘Rocket Man’ after call with South Korean leader

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” the US president said in his address. “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself.”

“A frightened dog barks louder,” Kim yapped back. “Action is the best option in treating the dotard who, hard of hearing, is uttering only what he wants to say.”

North Korea calls Trump ‘mentally ill’ in propaganda leaflets dropped over Seoul (IMAGES)