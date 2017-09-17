Trump calls Kim Jong-un ‘Rocket Man’ after call with South Korean leader

Donald Trump apparently has a new nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, labeling him ‘Rocket Man’ in a tweet after speaking with South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

The US president tweeted Sunday that he had spoken with Moon on Saturday night.

“Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!” Trump wrote.

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

The leaders spoke about the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and reportedly agreed to impose greater sanctions on North Korea following its latest missile launch.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s reference to Kim Jong-un as ‘Rocket Man’ has whipped up a frenzy of memes and reactions online.

Donald Trump called a ruthless dictator Rocket Man and retweeted two bots...



Happy Sunday y'all — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 17, 2017

Trump has called Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" - it's all over for the North Korean Leader. NOBODY has survived once Trump bestows a nickname . pic.twitter.com/jC5p094tJW — Trump Image Library (@TrumpLibrary) September 17, 2017

Rocket Man jumped over President Moon. Dennis Rodman laughed to see such fun but Trump ran away with the spoon. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 17, 2017

Some suggested the president was taking inspiration from Elton John, who wrote the 1972 classic hit.

Rocket Man sounds like an Elton John song Trump was listening to while trying to craft world policies. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 17, 2017

The thing about Rocket Man is: He's not the man they think he is at home. https://t.co/cbGzybfa0S — Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) September 17, 2017

Tiny Dancer Mocks Rocket Man https://t.co/Wbszz8e9RM — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 17, 2017

Trump has used Twitter as his weapon of choice on many occasions to threaten North Korea amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

In April, he called Kim Jong-un a “madman with nuclear weapons” during a phone conversation with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.





