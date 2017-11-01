US files terrorism charges against NYC attacker – report

Sayfullo Saipov has been charged with providing material support and resources to the Islamic State terrorist group, in connection with the truck attack in Manhattan that killed eight people, according to the Associated Press.

Saipov was formally accused on Wednesday of killing at least eight people on Tuesday, when he allegedly rammed a rented Home Depot truck into people on a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York City.

According to the AP, the terrorist suspect verbally waived his "Miranda" rights while at Bellevue Hospital, where he was taken for treatment after being shot in the abdomen and apprehended by police Tuesday.

Saipov told law enforcement that Islamic State videos he watched on his cell phone inspired him to attack, US officials told AP.

US officials said that Saipov chose to attack on Tuesday, because it was Halloween, and he expected more people to be out in public, AP reported.

MORE TO FOLLOW