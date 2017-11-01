Videos show Manhattan terrorist attack suspect, victims & aftermath (GRAPHIC)

Graphic images captured at the scene of the terrorist truck attack in Manhattan that killed eight people and injured at least a dozen more have emerged. They show the suspect, victims and emergency responders in the wake of the deadly incident.

The suspect drove a truck rented from Home Depot along a bike path in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood for at least 10 blocks on Tuesday. Police said the suspect deliberately hit a school bus, and witnesses say they heard the driver yell, “Allah u akbar,” before leaving the vehicle.

Police eventually apprehended the suspect, who is believed to be a so-called “lone wolf” attacker.

The suspect is seen fleeing on foot in a Snapchat video taken by Tawhid Kabir.

The suspect is also seen exiting a Home Depot truck, and fleeing on foot, as shown in another video taken by Kabir.

From @marygeorgant on scene: Tawhid Kabir, 20, took this video on Snapchat of possible suspect in NYC existing truckhttps://t.co/B1n6dyqemfpic.twitter.com/GOW3EAFr0w — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) October 31, 2017

A video allegedly showing the immediate fallout from the incident is graphic.

This video appears to show the immediate aftermath of attack in NYC today—mangled bikes along the West Side Highway pic.twitter.com/3gYBz1Z2lT — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) October 31, 2017

More footage of the incident post-attack, shows authorities at the scene of the crime.

New York City Police cordoned off the area after the attack.

#NYC: #WestSideHighway and Warren St. 4:49pm. Area cordoned off after reports of a vehicular attack on a bike path. pic.twitter.com/SylAIj3Gq5 — Ben Von Klemperer (@VKtrue) October 31, 2017

Multiple views of the crime scene were caught on video

#Breaking#NewYork Footage from #Manhattan#NYC At least 4 dead and 8 injured after a shooting and a ramming attack pic.twitter.com/bCajy6vrZB — Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) October 31, 2017

An alleged eyewitness described the event as the aftermath of the fatal attack unfolded in downtown Manhattan.

#Breaking Witness describes the developing story in Downtown #Manhattan#NYC. At least 4 dead and 8 injured pic.twitter.com/2ZZh2ppBFp — Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) October 31, 2017

The suspect was lying down on the ground after police apprehended him, and is shown being taken into custody.

BREAKING: New photo appears to show Manhattan attacker being taken into custody alive - https://t.co/mzvV2F3f8gpic.twitter.com/T8oW0oOJZX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 31, 2017

Police stated that they were not seeking another suspect in relation to the fatal incident.