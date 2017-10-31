Multiple fatalities in truck attack in Manhattan, suspect in custody (LIVE VIDEO)

At least 6 people have been reported killed and 9 injured in a vehicle attack near the World Trade Center memorial in lower Manhattan, New York City. Police have the driver in custody and are investigating the attack as terrorism.

Police said that a vehicle entered the bike path “a few blocks north of Chambers Street” where it “struck multiple people.” They added there there are “several” fatalities and “numerous” people injured.

A person in a truck reportedly ran over some pedestrians and bicyclists, and then opened gunfire.

The NYPD said the vehicle continued driving south on the path until it struck another vehicle. Then, the suspect left the vehicle “displaying imitation firearms” and was shot by police officers before being taken into custody.

The incident is being investigated as a possible terrorism attack, an anonymous law enforcement source told Reuters.

Fox News and CNN have reported the suspect yelled, "Allah akbar," Arabic for "God is great," before being taken into custody.

The FBI is now treating the incident as a terrorist attack, according to CNN.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the public.

The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo headed over to the scene of the crime, where they were briefed on the incident alongside New York Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill, the Washington Post reported.

A spokesperson from Home Depot confirmed one of their rental trucks was used in the attack, CNN reported.

Police told residents to avoid West Street from Barclay Street to a Christopher Street, citing an “ongoing investigation” and also instructed locals to “expect many emergency personnel in the area.”

A video taken at the scene shows multiple injured bikers on the ground. The poster said they they were hit by a truck.

Facebook has implemented its Safety Check feature.

Witnesses saw a truck hit several people, the Associated Press reported. An AP photographer reported seeing two motionless bodies covered with tarps.

There were initial reports of gunfire. Police sources told the New York Post that at least two people were fatally shot in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon by a gunman firing from his truck.

“What happened was there was a car crash… he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. He was running around Chambers and somebody started to chase him,” a 14-year-old student at the nearby Stuyvesant High School told the Post. “I heard four to six gunshots – everybody starts running.”